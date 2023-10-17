Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights to visit Armenia
10:05, 16 October 2023
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatović, will visit Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region, from 16 to 23 October 2023 with a focus on the human rights situation of people affected by the conflict, her office said in a statement.
The Commissioner will hold meetings with State officials, representatives of international organisations and civil society.
A statement will be published at the end of the visit.
