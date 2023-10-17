Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 October 2023

Inter Milan plans to extend contract with Mkhitaryan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Inter Milan plans to extend its contract with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, according to Italian media reports.

The current contract is signed until 2024, and the Italian club seeks another 1-year extension, according to the reports. The Armenian football star will earn a yearly salary of €3,8 million.








