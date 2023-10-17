Daniel Noboa elected Ecuador's youngest president

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Businessman Daniel Noboa is to become the youngest president in Ecuador's history, at 35 years old, the BBC reports.

Noboa won Sunday's election with 52.3% of the vote, ahead of Luisa González's 47.7%. She conceded defeat and congratulated her rival.

The 35-year-old, of the National Democratic Action party, is the son of Álvaro Noboa, who ran unsuccessfully for the presidency five times.

Noboa will only have 17 months in office.

He will govern only to May 2025, due to the fact that the current election was triggered early when outgoing President Guillermo Lasso dissolved parliament amid an impeachment trial.

He can run again for the 2025-29 presidential term if he wishes to.

Following his win in the second round of voting, Noboa told supporters: "Tomorrow we start work for this new Ecuador, we start working to rebuild a country seriously battered by violence, by corruption and by hate."

Ecuador has suffered an increase in gang violence in recent years and the presidential campaign was marred by the assassination in August of candidate Fernando Villavicencio. As a journalist he had campaigned against corruption.