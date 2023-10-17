Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 October 2023

190 Armenians evacuated from Tel Aviv

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. 190 Armenian citizens and ethnic Armenians, including more than 70 children, are being transported to Yerevan on board a special flight from Tel Aviv organized by the Armenian government, foreign ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan has said.

The flight is en route to Yerevan. 








