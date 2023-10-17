Prime Minister Pashinyan visits Strasbourg to address European Parliament
16:11, 16 October 2023
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is traveling to Strasbourg to address the European Parliament.
The Prime Minister’s Office said Pashinyan will deliver a speech in the European Parliament on October 17.
A meeting with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola is also scheduled. Pashinyan and Metsola will then make statements to the press.
Other meetings are also scheduled.
