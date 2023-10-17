Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 October 2023

U.S., Venezuela reach deal to ease sanctions

YEREVAN, 16 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Biden administration and the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro have agreed to a deal in which the U.S. would ease sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry and Venezuela would allow a competitive, internationally monitored presidential election next year, according to two people familiar with the breakthrough talks, the Washington Post reported.

The sanctions relief is to be announced after Maduro’s government and Venezuela’s U.S.-backed opposition sign an agreement to include commitments by the socialist government to allow a freer vote in 2024, the people said. They’re expected to do that during a meeting in Barbados on Tuesday with U.S. officials in attendance.








