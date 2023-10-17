Martiros Saryan House-Museum has new director

YEREVAN, 16 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Bella Isahakyan has been elected to the position of director of the Martiros Saryan House-Museum. As Armenpress reports, this was posted in the official Facebook page of the house-museum.

“Bella Isahakyan has started working at the Martiros Saryan House-Museum since 2005, first as a senior researcher, then as head of the department of popularization and organization of exhibitions,'' reads the statement.

Since 2004, Martiros Saryan's granddaughter Ruzan Saryan has been performing the duties of the director of the house-museum.