Armenian PM meets with European Parliament President in Strasbourg

STRASBOURG, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is holding a meeting with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola in Strasbourg, Armenpress correspondent reports.

European Parliament Secretary-General Alessandro Chiocchetti, Deputy Secretaries-General Markus Winkler and Anders Rasmussen are also taking part in the meeting.

The Armenian PM’s delegation to Strasbourg includes Deputy Speaker of Parliament Hakob Arshakyan, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ruben Rubinyan, Chairman of the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee Sargis Khandanyan, Chairman of the Parliamentary European Integration Affairs Committee Arman Yeghoyan and other officials.

PM Pashinyan and Roberta Metsola will discuss the current humanitarian situation resulting from the forced displacement of over 100,000 Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan and the regional situation.