PM Pashinyan condemns terror attack in Brussels

STRASBOURG, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has condemned the Brussels terror attack and expressed condolences regarding the deaths.

“On behalf of the government and people of Armenia, and myself, I’d like to express condolences regarding the act of terrorism which happened in Brussels, and to condemn that terrorism. I’d like to express my support to all the victims,” Pashinyan said at a joint press conference with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola in Strasbourg.

Two Swedish nationals were shot to death and a third person was wounded in central Brussels on Monday night, and a man who identified himself as a member of the Islamic State claimed responsibility in a video posted online. The suspect was shot dead by police after a manhunt.