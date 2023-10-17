When 100,000 Armenians were fleeing NK, Armenia’s security allies were calling for coup instead of helping us- PM

STRASBOURG, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Democracy in Armenia is being attacked, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned in the European Parliament on October 17.

“Democracy in Armenia continues to sustain strong blows which act in nearly the same scenario: foreign aggression, followed by inaction of Armenia’s allies, then attempts to use the war or humanitarian situation or the threat of foreign security to overthrow Armenia’s democracy and sovereignty, which are manifested by incitements of domestic turmoil with hybrid technologies guided by foreign powers,” Pashinyan said.

Armenia underwent such realities several times since 2020, with the most major one happening in September 2022, when Azerbaijan attacked Armenia and occupied sovereign territories.

“Similar, most tragic cases took place most recently when Azerbaijan, implementing its policy of many years of ethnic cleansing, launched a major attack on Nagorno-Karabakh. Then, when the one hundred thousand Armenians were fleeing from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, our security allies not only failed to help us, but were publicly calling for a change of government, overthrowing the democratic government in Armenia. But the people of the Republic of Armenia united for their own independence, sovereignty, democracy, and yet another conspiracy waged against our state failed. The government and people of Armenia united in accepting and giving shelter to over 100,000 Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh who’ve become victims of ethnic cleansing, and I have to say that we did this work honorably,” Pashinyan said.