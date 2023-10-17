Armenia ready to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan by yearend – PM

STRASBOURG, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is ready to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan by yearend, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his speech in the European Parliament.

“We are ready to sign a treaty on peace and normalization of relations with Azerbaijan by the end of the year,” Pashinyan said, adding that Azerbaijan’s refusal to attend the planned Granada meeting “did not make our work easier.”

Signing a peace treaty by yearend would be strongly realistic if the principles adopted during the Brussels meetings are officially reaffirmed, the PM said.