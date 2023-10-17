Azerbaijan contradicts Alma-Ata Declaration, maintains ambiguity over maps for delimitation, warns PM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Baku’s claims that the Armenian-Azerbaijani border doesn’t exist contradicts the Alma-Ata Declaration signed by itself and the recently reached agreements, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in the European Parliament.

He said that Azerbaijan is keeping ambiguity in the issue of adopting the most recent Soviet maps as the basis for border delimitation, which some experts believe indicate that Azerbaijan could be plotting new aggression and territorial claims.

Pashinyan said that Armenia and Azerbaijan have both unequivocally reiterated commitment to the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration as the political framework for border delimitation. The Alma-Ata Declaration recorded that the USSR ceases to exist and that the republics are recognizing each other’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, inviolability of existing administrative borders, and therefore the administrative borders that existed between the republics of the USSR became state borders.