Armenian Prime Minister meets Council of Europe Secretary General in Strasbourg

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has met with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić in Strasbourg.

The humanitarian situation resulting from the forced displacement of over 100,000 Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing and future steps of international assistance for solving the existing issues were discussed.

The ongoing developments in the region, issues pertaining to the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process were also discussed. The continuity of the normalization process was highlighted.

The Prime Minister then laid flowers at an Armenian cross-stone in front of the Council of Europe headquarters.