Prime Minister had a meeting with a group of MEPs

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a working lunch with memebers of the European Parliament.

The Prime Minister’s Office said among them were Chair of the Security and Defense Subcommittee of the European Parliament, Nathalie Loiseau, co-rapporteur on Armenian affairs in the European Parliament, Viola von Cramon-Taubadel, Chair of the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with the South Caucasus, Marina Kaljurand, the permanent rapporteur on Armenian issues in the European Parliament, Andrei Kovachev, and others.

During the meeting the current humanitarian situation resulting from the forced displacement of over 100,000 Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan, the regional situation, the further assisting steps by the international community, the developments taking place in the region, the process of regulating Armenia-Azerbaijan relations were discussed.

Thoughts were exchanged on Armenia-European Union cooperation and further development.