YEREVAN, 17 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Any artificial intelligence tool can make a person both smart and crazy.



Prime Minister's Chief of Staff Arayik Harutyunyan expressed such a point of view during the panel discussion under the title "Smart Citizen" organized within the framework of the "Silicon Mountains" conference.



“Artificial intelligence is another tool for solving various situations. Any such tool can make a person both smart and crazy. If previously a large amount of information was transmitted as a source, now we must teach how to use information sources correctly,” Harutyunyan said.



During the discussion of the topic “Smart Citizen,” Harutyunyan noted that a “digital” citizen and a “smart” citizen are different things. According to him, the secret of a “smart” citizen is in the development of the education sector.



Now the tools that enable a “smart” citizen to progress and develop the society have become digital. All the secrets of a “smart” citizen are in the education system,” Harutyunyan noted.



He recalled the introduction of new standards in the field of general education, which will finally be implemented for all grades from 2026.

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Armenia Zhanna Andreasyan told Armenpress that the IT and HT sector are priority directions for the country. The minister noted that specific steps are being taken to develop this field in the educational system.

Since September of the current year, we have started the artificial intelligence course in schools. Work is being done to create laboratories in all schools," said the minister.



She reminded of the new state standard of general education, the introduction of which has begun in September on a phased basis.



According to Zhanna Andreasyan, the main part of the new standard is the improvement of technological education.