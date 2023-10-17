Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 October 2023

EU mission opened its last operating base in Yeghegnadzor

YEREVAN, 17 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS.  The EU Mission in Armenia has opened an operational base in Yeghegnadzor.

''Today, EUMA opened its operating base in Yeghegnadzor. This was the last base to open as per the Mission's plan. HoM Markus Ritter together with the Deputy Mayor of Yeghegnadzor cut the ribbon of the new base which will focus primarily on border areas of the Ararat Province,'' The EU mission said in a statement on X.








