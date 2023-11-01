LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-10-23
LONDON, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 October:
The price of aluminum up by 0.32% to $2216.00, copper price down by 0.09% to $8013.00, lead price down by 0.33% to $2090.00, nickel price down by 1.31% to $18125.00, tin price down by 0.60% to $25050.00, zinc price down by 1.28% to $2436.50, molybdenum price stood at $55630.00, cobalt price stood at $33420.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 10.31-21:14 UN chief 'deeply alarmed' by escalation of Israel-Hamas conflict
- 10.31-20:49 Russia's GDP increases by 2.8% in 9 months — PM Mishustin
- 10.31-19:33 Blinken calls for ‘humanitarian pauses’ in Gaza
- 10.31-18:35 Central Bank Governor emphasizes the importance of integrating displaced persons from Karabakh into the Labor Market
- 10.31-18:26 Armenia's Minister of Labor and Social Affairs attends Armenian-Iranian business forum
- 10.31-18:18 Iran's foreign minister to visit Turkey
- 10.31-18:02 France wants the EU to create an independent watchdog authority to fight corruption
- 10.31-17:10 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-10-23
- 10.31-17:09 Asian Stocks up - 31-10-23
- 10.31-17:03 Prime Minister Pashinyan meets with new Ambassador of Poland
- 10.31-16:24 Nuclear Power Plant's second lifespan extension project to be launched in 2024
- 10.31-15:51 Armenia makes effort to diversify foreign trade relations – minister of economy
- 10.31-15:44 BTA. International Conference on Cyber Threats and Solutions Held in Sofia
- 10.31-15:40 Construction of Gyumri Dry Port and Industrial Estate could start in 2024
- 10.31-15:22 Armenia conducted studies on possibility of restoring railway in Meghri section
- 10.31-15:10 Government plans to allocate 120 billion drams for improvement of road networks in 2024
- 10.31-14:40 Construction of Yeraskh steelworks to continue in new 'nearby' location, economy minister confirms
- 10.31-13:55 WATCH: U.S. Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy calls out Piers Morgan for not covering Nagorno-Karabakh
- 10.31-13:08 Central Bank sets refinancing rate at 9.5%
- 10.31-11:02 Economic growth potential is assessed to be 5,5% - finance minister
- 10.31-10:41 Government expects 2 trillion 566 billion drams in tax revenues in 2024
- 10.31-10:17 Civil Contract appoints new head of Youth Organization’s Board
- 10.31-08:40 European Stocks up - 30-10-23
- 10.31-08:38 US stocks up - 30-10-23
- 10.31-08:37 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 30-10-23
20:52, 10.27.2023
2471 views Israel offered Hamas a ceasefire in exchange for hostages– Al Arabiya
10:16, 10.25.2023
2295 views Azeri court translator distorts testimony of kidnapped Nagorno Karabakh man, senior diplomat calls for immediate release
19:53, 10.26.2023
2292 views Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe condemns Baku's military action against Karabakh
15:07, 10.27.2023
2292 views Armenian Prime Minister's Office says informal meeting with Azerbaijani PM was useful for clarifications
12:06, 10.28.2023
2289 views Armenian Foreign Ministry felicitates Czechia on the occasion of the national holiday