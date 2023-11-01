LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-10-23

LONDON, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 October:

The price of aluminum up by 0.32% to $2216.00, copper price down by 0.09% to $8013.00, lead price down by 0.33% to $2090.00, nickel price down by 1.31% to $18125.00, tin price down by 0.60% to $25050.00, zinc price down by 1.28% to $2436.50, molybdenum price stood at $55630.00, cobalt price stood at $33420.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.