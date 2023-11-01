India considers sending Armenia more weapons – The Economic Times

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. India is mulling over supplying a fresh batch of military equipment to Armenia after the successful delivery of the first batch of weapons over the past year, The Economic Times reported citing people with knowledge of the matter.



A senior Armenian official visited Delhi recently and held discussions in this regard, people with knowledge of the matter told ET. India has emerged as a credible weapons supplier as per Armenia's requirements, they said. Details of fresh supplies are not known yet but the consignment could include equipment that would help to create a deterrence amid the conflict-like situation with Azerbaijan, according to observers in Armenia, who did not wish to be identified.

The ET report described Armenia as India’s “strategic ally in Caucasus.”

In 2022, Armenia became the first foreign buyer of the Indian Pinaka long-range rocket-artillery system.