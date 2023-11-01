Prime Minister Pashinyan, Speaker Simonyan commemorate victims of 1999 October 27 parliament attack

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan commemorated on Friday the victims of the 1999 October 27 parliament shooting.

Pashinyan and Simonyan laid flowers at the memorial outside the parliament building honoring the assassinated politicians.

24 years ago on this day, five heavily armed gunmen led by Nairi Hunanyan stormed into the parliament while it was in session and assassinated Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan, Speaker Karen Demirchyan, Deputy Speakers Yuri Bakhshyan and Ruben Miroyan, as well as three lawmakers and a Cabinet member. The gunmen held the remaining MPs hostage until surrendering to authorities the next day.