Hungarian FM hopes Eastern Partnership will strengthen Armenia-EU ties

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has expressed hope that the EU Eastern Partnership program will expedite the cooperation between Armenia and the EU and strengthen relations.

He made the remarks when asked whether Hungary supports Armenia’s involvement in the Black Sea Electricity Cable project.

A joint statement by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen released on October 5 said that the European Commission will support Armenia’s participation in regional projects such as the Black Sea Electricity Cable.

In terms of EU-Armenia cooperation, the Hungarian FM said that they are interested in the EU expansion.

“We’ve endorsed the development of foreign relations. Now, when the competitiveness of the EU is decreasing, we find foreign collegial relations to become more significant in such situations. The more countries the EU is able to support the more chances it will have to stop the tragic decrease of the EU competitiveness,” the Hungarian FM said, adding that that’s why they’ve always supported Eastern Partnership. “We want the EU to make maximum financial investments in that project. And we hope that the Eastern Partnership project will expedite your cooperation and strengthen your relations with the EU,” the Hungarian FM said at a joint press conference with Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan.