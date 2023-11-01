Armenian Prime Minister's Office says informal meeting with Azerbaijani PM was useful for clarifications

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended a banquet hosted by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in honor of the participants of the 4th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum on October 26.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov also attended the banquet.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that PM Pashinyan, PM Garibashvili and PM Asadov spent several hours together during that day and discussed numerous issues.

“During the dinner the three prime ministers sat around the same table. They sat around the same table before and after the dinner as well, in the reception hall of high-ranking guests. They were together for several hours during the banquet, the welcoming and farewell (other prime ministers were not present at the official banquet).

During these contacts the most various issues were discussed, including pertaining to the normalization of the relations of Armenia and Azerbaijan. The meeting was informal and unplanned.

“The Armenian side finds the contact with Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister to be useful, in terms of clarifying nuances of the positions of the parties in at least a number of issues. The Georgian side organized all official and informal events of the Silk Road Forum on the high level, for what Prime Minister Pashinyan thanked Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.