Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-10-23

YEREVAN, 27 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.07 drams to 402.55 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.72 drams to 424.77 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 4.34 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.90 drams to 487.93 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 102.95 drams to 25561.01 drams. Silver price up by 2.12 drams to 297.28 drams.