Armenian Apostolic Church representatives meet with OSCE Secretary General

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Patriarchal delegates and leaders of the dioceses of the Armenian Apostolic Church in European countries, Archbishop Khazhak Parsamyan, Bishop Tatev Hakobyan, Bishop Serovbe Isakhanyan and Bishop Tiran Petrosyan held a meeting with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid on October 25 in Vienna, the press service of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin informed.

During the meeting, representatives of the Armenian Apostolic Church conveyed to Ms. Schmid the blessings and best wishes of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, as well as presented the works carried out by the Armenian Church aimed at establishing regional peace, taking care of the needs and protection of the rights of forcibly displaced Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the preservation of historical, cultural and religious heritage.

The Holy Fathers emphasized that although the European Parliament has condemned the terrible crimes committed by the Azerbaijani authorities against the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, and a number of countries have adopted resolutions condemning the genocidal actions of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan still ignores the calls and decisions of the international community.

They called upon international sanctions against Azerbaijan for the genocidal policy adopted by the Baku authorities and the ethnic cleansing carried out against the Artsakh Armenians.

Such an attitude of Azerbaijan should be a reason for the European Union to re-evaluate its relations towards the latter. It should undertake a thorough investigation of war crimes, as well as to create international guarantees to ensure the return of displaced Artsakh Armenians to their historical homeland.

Ms. Schmid assured that the OSCE and she personally will do everything possible to contribute to the establishment of lasting peace in the region. She emphasized that the right of return for the people of Nagorno-Karabakh and their safe life in their homeland should be taken into account.

The Secretary-General also pledged that the OSCE will continue to support the humanitarian and psychological needs of the displaced persons.

At the end of the meeting, the Holy Fathers, on behalf of all the leaders of the Armenian Church in Europe, handed a letter to Mrs. Schmid in which the main points of their discussion were summarized.