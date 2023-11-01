Council of Europe expresses its support for Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement process through the mediation of Brussels

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Council of Europe has emphasized its continued support to promote the establishment of a stable and long-term peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on the principles of recognizing sovereignty, inviolability of borders, and territorial integrity.

This was mentioned in the resolution adopted as a result of the two-day summit of the Council of Europe, in which the regulation of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations is also touched upon.

The Council of Europe has underscored the importance of ensuring the rights and security of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians, including those who wish to return to their homes.

It expresses its support for the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement process with the mediation of Brussels and calls on the parties to engage in good faith and complete this process by the end of this year.

The resolution adopted at the EU summit also states that the Council of Europe invites the High Representative and the Commission to present the best options for strengthening the EU-Armenia relations in all dimensions.