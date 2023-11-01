Brussels intends to continue its mediation in the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations: Michel

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Brussels intends to continue its mediation in the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. The President of the European Council, Charles Michel said at a briefing with journalists.

''We have discussed the situation in the South Caucasus. We are committed to promoting EU mediation efforts to achieve the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the basis of mutual recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty,'' said Michel.

European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar announced earlier the meeting planned for late October between the President of the European Council Charles Michel, the Armenain Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will not take place.