Armenain Economy Minister, British counterpart discuss the possibility of organizing Armenia-Britain direct flights

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economy of the Republic of Armenia, Vahan Kerobyan, had a meeting with Minister of State in the Department for Business and Trade, Timothy Minto, in London.

Kerobyan informed on his Facebook page, adding that issues related to trade, services, and investments were discussed during the meeting.

"We have also discussed the possibility of organizing direct flights between Armenia and Great Britain," wrote Kerobyan.