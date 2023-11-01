Georgia's main goal is to establish peace between Armenia, Azerbaijan–Georgian parliament speaker

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 November 2023

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Georgian parliament speaker Shalva Papuashvili has noted that the main goal and task of Georgia is to establish peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"I am glad that there are positive developments in this regard for the signing of a peace agreement. I hope that it will be implemented as soon as possible, as it is in our shared interest to make our region an area of peace and security," Papuashvili said, reports Sputnik Georgia.

According to Georgian parliament speaker, Georgia has always been a country that has given friendly Armenia and Azerbaijan an opportunity to meet for substantive discussions, maintaining neutrality towards both countries.








