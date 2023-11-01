Catholicos of All Armenians receives Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. On October 27, His Holiness Garegin II, the Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, received the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Péter Szijjártó, at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

The Catholicos of All Armenians, welcoming the visit of the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, referred to the restoration of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Hungary. His Holiness Garegin II noted that the minister's visit to Armenia will undoubtedly contribute to the further development and strengthening of Armenian-Hungarian relations.

During the conversation, the Catholicos of All Armenians touched upon the expansionist policy of Azerbaijan and the security challenges facing Armenia, and also noted the need for clear and consistent steps by the international community to curb the unrestrained aggressive aspirations of Azerbaijan.

The Catholicos expressed gratitude to the government of Hungary for the assistance in the repatriation of five Armenian prisoners of war in 2021, as well as for the support provided to Christian communities in the countries of the Middle East, the Armenian Church, Armenia and forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh in these difficult days.

The Catholicos also touched upon the problems of the return of prisoners and the preservation of the spiritual and cultural heritage of Nagorno-Karabakh.

In his turn, Minister Szijjártó valued the role of the Armenian Apostolic Church in restoring diplomatic ties between Armenia and Hungary.

The minister emphasized that the Armenian and Hungarian peoples have a universal Christian value system, which is an important basis for further strengthening and development of relations.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary also emphasized that Hungary is ready to implement various programs to support displaced Artsakh citizens, as well as take consistent steps in the direction of preserving the spiritual and cultural heritage of Nagorno-Karabakh.