Eurowings to launch Yerevan-Berlin roundtrip flights

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Eurowings will launch Yerevan-Berlin roundtrip flights in May 2024, the Armenian Embassy in Germany has announced.

The embassy's discussions with Eurowings were conducted together with Berlin legislator Martin Petzold and European and Armenian Professionals Association official Mikayel Minasyan, the Armenian Embassy said in a statement.

''Over the past few months, the Armenian Embassy in Germany, together with Member of the Berlin House of Representatives, Prof. Dr. Martin Petzold and European and Armenian Professionals Association official Mikayel Minasyan has had many discussions with Eurowings , aimed at including this route in the summer flight schedule.''

Flights can already be booked for May 31, 2024 at the following link: https://www.eurowings.com/de.html։