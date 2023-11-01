Pashinyan congratulates Czech Prime Minister on National Day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala on the Czech National Day.

"I warmly congratulate you on the national holiday of the Czech Republic,” PM Pashinyan said in a letter addressed to PM Fiala published by his office. “I am pleased to note the activation of interstate relations between Armenia and the Czech Republic in the current year. I fondly remember our meeting and constructive discussion within the framework of my official visit to the Czech Republic in May of this year. I highly appreciate the Czech Republic's support for democratic reforms in Armenia, as well as for the process of establishing and strengthening peace and stability in our region. Taking this opportunity, I wish new successes to you, and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of the Czech Republic,” the Armenian PM said.