Biden meets with top Chinese diplomat at White House

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President Biden met Friday with China’s top diplomat at the White House ahead of a potential meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Hill reports.

''Biden met with Wang Yi, the foreign minister and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission, and the president “emphasized that both the United States and China need to manage competition in the relationship responsibly and maintain open lines of communication,” the White House said in a readout of the meeting.

He underscored that the United States and China must work together to address global challenges,” the White House said.

Wang also met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and with national security adviser Jake Sullivan.