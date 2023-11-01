Syunik is a symbol of Armenia's resistance and strength: EU ambassador

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The European Union has extended its support for the establishment of a patrol service throughout Armenia by providing both technical assistance and expertise.



The Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia, Ambassador Vassilis Maragos, who participated in the event dedicated to the start of the work of Syunik division of the Police Patrol Service said: "On behalf of the European Union, I would like to reaffirm our strong commitment and support in the framework of reforms that have been a cornerstone of democratic governance and the effective execution of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement over recent years.



The rule of law and fundamental rights within the European Union will remain the foundation of our union.

As a noteworthy testament to this commitment and the advancements in these reforms, I would like to emphasize the launch and full operation of the patrol service, with the final phase of implementation taking place today in Syunik, and, of course, the creation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in January 2023.



The European Union has provided support for the establishment of a patrol service across Armenia, supporting its implementation and operation through the provision of technical assistance and expertise. Today, we are proud to present the integration of 75 newly purchased vehicles into the patrol service," said the EU Ambassador.



Vassilis Maragos emphasized and welcomed the involvement and participation of the Government in all areas of the Ministry of Interior.



"Of course, challenges exist, and I am confident that they will be effectively addressed through enhanced capacity building, ongoing education, heightened transparency, and increased accountability. This way, the new, reformed police service system can better meet the needs of citizens, "the EU Ambassador said.



Vassilis Maragos in his speech mentioned that Syunik is a symbol of Armenia's resistance and strength.

"I would like to quote the words of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during her statement following the meeting in Granada: 'The European Union stands by Armenia and is fully committed to supporting the negotiations,' " stated the EU Ambassador.