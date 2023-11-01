PM Pashinyan reiterates plans to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan and normalize ties with Türkiye

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that the Government of Armenia plans to sign a peace treaty and establish relations with Azerbaijan and normalize relations with Türkiye.

“Signing a treaty on peace and normalization of relations with Azerbaijan, and the normalization of relations with Türkiye is in our plans. As much as we realize that this won’t be easy, moving forward with this plan is in the state interests of Armenia,” Pashinyan told Members of Parliament at a committee hearing on the 2024 state budget. In the collapsing world order, the only tool for ensuring security of Armenia is the identification of the homeland with the state, its territory, internationally recognized borders and territorial integrity, the PM said.

“The key, practical issue stemming from this perception, as strange as it may sound, is the realization of the state’s geographic location, and before the global discussion on East-West, North-South, I find it important to realize that we are situated in the South Caucasian region, we have four neighbors, and all the main threats and possibilities that we could have are hidden in the relations with them. In this regard, the further deepening of the friendly and cooperative nature of relations with Georgia and Iran are also important,” Pashinyan said.