Armenian government expects at least 7% economic growth this year

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia expects at least 7% economic growth in 2023, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told lawmakers during a joint committee hearing on the 2024 state budget.

“One of our most important achievements in the environment of threats and security challenges is our macroeconomic stability, which we’ve been able to maintain during both the war, the domestic instabilities and the coronavirus pandemic. Armenia continues to be in an environment of high economic growth for the second consecutive year. This year we expect at least 7% economic growth,” Pashinyan said.

The inflation environment is stable, he added. The inflation indicator is at 2,8% with results of the 9 months of the year.

PM Pashinyan said that his administration has created 178,000 jobs since taking office in 2018.

Pashinyan said that a possible re-activation of corruption is one of the biggest threats to the macroeconomic stability. He said that the government must continue its strong, principled fights against corruption.