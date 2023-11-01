Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-10-23

YEREVAN, 30 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 30 October, USD exchange rate down by 0.29 drams to 402.26 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.70 drams to 425.47 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 4.32 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.15 drams to 487.78 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 83.75 drams to 25644.76 drams. Silver price down by 2.99 drams to 294.29 drams.