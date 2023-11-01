Armenia, Ukraine officials discuss prospects of bilateral cooperation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan and Ukrainian's President's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak discussed the current state of bilateral relations between Armenia and Ukraine during a meeting held in Malta on October 28, the embassy of Armenia in Ukraine said in a statement on social media.

''During the meeting the importance of the first meeting of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was underscored, which took place on October 5 in Granada, Spain within the framework of the summit of the European Political Community.

Andriy Yermak expressed his gratitude for the participation of Anna Hakobyan, the wife of the Armenian Prime Minister, at the First Ladies and Gentlemen's Summit held in Kyiv in early September and for providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainian schoolchildren.

Ukrainian's President's Chief of Staff confirmed the commitment of the Ukrainian side to strengthen cooperation with Armenia, particularly in European integration issues.

The parties congratulated each other on the election of Armenia and Ukraine to the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and discussed the cooperation of the two countries within the framework of that organization and in the field of energy in general,'' reads the statement.