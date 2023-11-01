Civil Contract appoints new head of Youth Organization’s Board

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Chairman of the Board of the Civil Contract Party, chaired a session of the Board on October 31.

The Board appointed Gohar Safaryan as Chairwoman of the Board of Civil Contract Party’s Youth Organization, and Papin Baghdasaryan was appointed Secretary of the Board of Civil Contract Party’s Youth Organization, the party said in a press release.