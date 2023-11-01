Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 November 2023

Government expects 2 trillion 566 billion drams in tax revenues in 2024

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government expects 2 trillion 566 billion drams in tax revenues in 2024, Finance Minister Vahe Hovhannisyan told Members of Parliament during a joint committee discussion on the 2024 budget draft.

“We expect tax revenues on the level of 2 trillion 566 billion drams,” he said.








