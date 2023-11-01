WATCH: U.S. Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy calls out Piers Morgan for not covering Nagorno-Karabakh
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has called out Piers Morgan and major news media for selective reporting and not covering Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing campaign against Nagorno-Karabakh and its actions against Armenia.
“How many hours of your show - or minutes or seconds - have you dedicated to what Azerbaijan has done to Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh… zero is probably the answer,” Ramaswamy told Piers Morgan in a heated interview.
He said that Ukraine and Azerbaijan have been successful in selling a ‘Pied Piper’ myth in the US.
Ramaswamy said that what Azerbaijan did to Nagorno-Karabakh received ‘pin-drop silence’.
Thank you @VivekGRamaswamy for speaking the truth !!! https://t.co/6mWBpLoHWF— Edmon Marukyan (@edmarukyan) October 31, 2023