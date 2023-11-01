Government plans to allocate 120 billion drams for improvement of road networks in 2024

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. The government plans to direct approximately 120 billion drams from the budget in 2024 to the improvement of Armenia’s road networks, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Gnel Sanosyan told lawmakers Tuesday.

Most of the money, 103,8 billion, will be allocated for capital spending, Sanosyan said at a parliamentary committee hearing on the 2024 budget draft.

“In particular, we have major allocations in terms of the North-South Road project, 42,5 billion drams is envisaged for 2024. The Lanjik-Gyumri section is now under construction, where the main part of the work will be completed this year,” Sanosyan said.

One section of the Ashtarak-Talin road is now under construction and the construction of the other section will soon begin.

The construction of the 32km Agarak-Kajaran road section is also planned to start soon.