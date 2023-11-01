Armenia conducted studies on possibility of restoring railway in Meghri section

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia conducted studies after 2020 on the possibility of building a railway in the Meghri section that would link Azerbaijan’s western regions with Nakhijevan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Gnel Sanosyan has said.

“We’ve had the occasion to request the University of Architecture and Construction to conduct studies. We know the condition and the volume of work that has to be done, and the timeframes. We have a preliminary understanding what has to be done to restore that railway. But this all could take place if the political, diplomatic and other factors are resolved. When the issue comes to our field, then the blueprinting and construction processes will happen, about which we have a certain understanding and we are waiting,” Sanosyan said.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced after an EU-mediated meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in 2021 that an agreement was reached to restore the Yeraskh-Sadarak-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz railway. However, in 2023, PM Pashinyan said that this agreement was never implemented because just a week after reaching the agreement Azerbaijan refused to confirm it in a written format.