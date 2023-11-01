Central Bank Governor emphasizes the importance of integrating displaced persons from Karabakh into the Labor Market

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. The financial support provided to the forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh by the Government of the Republic of Armenia will contribute to an increase of the domestic demand in the short term.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Armenia Martin Galstyan stated this during a press conference Tuesday.

Along with the increase of the domestic demand, Galstyan underscored the importance of the creation of conditions for the forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh to integrate them into the labor market of Armenia and in everyday life, since the opposite may lead to certain inflationary phenomena.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Armenia finds two directions for solving the problem: to ensure the employment of internally displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh in such a way that they are included in productive sectors, and before that, in the short term, try to ease their burden.