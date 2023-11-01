Russia's GDP increases by 2.8% in 9 months — PM Mishustin

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Russia's GDP has grown by 2.8% over the nine months of this year, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting on economic issues, Tass informs.

"The period of adaptation to external challenges has largely passed, and by the end of this year we expect the Russian economy to grow. Based on the results of nine months, the increase in gross domestic product was 2.8% - this is a preliminary estimate of the Economic Development Ministry," the Russian PM said.

According to him, in September, GDP was twice as high - more than 5% in annual terms.

"By the middle of the year, the economy had almost completely recovered to pre-crisis level," Mishustin stressed.

But he noted that there is still some decline in the oil and gas sector.

He also drew attention to the fact that domestic production and the creation of a supply economy contribute to the overall dynamics of GDP growth.