EUMA opens headquarters in Yeghegnadzor

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) has opened its headquarters in Yeghegnadzor.

EUMA Head of Mission Markus Ritter and Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia Ambassador Vassilis Maragos attended the opening ceremony on November 1.








