Building sustainable peace in South Caucasus is one of key objectives of EU – Ambassador Maragos

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Building sustainable peace in South Caucasus is one of the EU’s key objectives, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia Ambassador Vassilis Maragos has said.

In his speech during the opening of the EUMA headquarters in Yeghegnadzor, Ambassador Maragos recalled that during the European Political Community summit in Granada the EU reiterated its condemnation of Azerbaijan’s military operation against the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh and stressed the need for respect of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both Armenia and Azerbaijan. “We remain committed to these efforts," Maragos said.

The humanitarian needs of more than 100,000 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, who’ve found shelter in Armenia, are in the EU's focus, he said.

Ambassador Maragos said that Armenia and the EU are determined to strengthen their relations by working in the direction of fully utilizing the potential of CEPA and the EU Economic and Investments Plan.

