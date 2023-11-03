EUMA Head of Mission says situation at Armenian-Azerbaijani border is ‘quite calm’

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is ‘quite calm’ at the moment, EUMA Head of Mission Markus Ritter said on November 1.

“The situation at the border is at the moment quiet calm. So, our patrols who are out every day don’t see any increased tension at the moment. So, it seems that we obviously have a calm period at the moment,” Ritter told reporters after the opening of the EUMA headquarters in Yeghegnadzor.