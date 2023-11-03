Russia's Putin sends classified message to Iranian counterpart

During his trip to the Iranian capital city of Tehran, Lavrentiev met and held talks with Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Akbar Ahmadian on Wednesday, the IRNA news agency reports.

''The two sides discussed the latest developments in the region, the situation in Gaza, and the ways of cooperation between the two countries under such circumstances.

Lavrentiev conveyed the message of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Ahmadian to hand over to the Iranian president,'' the agency said.