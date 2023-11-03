Any violation of Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity would lead to serious consequences, says U.S.

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The United States has reaffirmed its resolute support to Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Voice of America Armenian service reported citing the U.S. State Department.

The Voice of America Armenian service asked the State Department to comment on the Lemkin Institute’s latest Red Flag alert for genocide due to the alarming potential for an invasion of Armenia by Azerbaijan in the coming days and weeks.

In response, the U.S. State Department told VOA that ‘any violation of Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity would lead to serious consequences.’

“The United States resolutely supports Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We’ve stressed that any violation of this sovereignty and territorial integrity would lead to serious consequences. We regularly stress our expectations, such as the call against the use of force, and we continuously follow the situation. Armenia is a close partner and friend to the United States, and we expect to work with the Armenian authorities to strengthen Armenia’s political and economic security,” the State Department said.