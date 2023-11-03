Armenian government to allocate ‘unprecedented’ big budget to education, science, culture and sport in 2024

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government plans a 38% increase of spending for the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport in 2024 compared to this year, Deputy Minister of Finance Vahan Sirunyan told lawmakers during a parliamentary committee discussion on the 2024 state budget draft.

The ministry will receive a 345 billion 417 million dram budget for 2024, which is 95,1 billion or 38% more compared to 2023.

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Zhanna Andreasyan said that the 2024 budget for her ministry will be 'unprecedented'.

“The budget has increased significantly, given the dynamics according to the years we can say that this is an unprecedented increase, because an increase of this size has never taken place before, this is the first time that the budget will be growing this much,” she said.

216 billion 398 million will go for current spending while 129 billion is envisaged for capital spending.

Authorities are currently implementing the project on building 300 new schools and 500 new kindergartens across the country.