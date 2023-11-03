Government to continue increasing salary of scientists
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The salary of scientists will be ‘significantly increased’ in 2024, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Zhanna Andreasyan has said.
The first increase was made in 2022.
In 2024, a chief researcher will start receiving 500,000 drams per month compared to the previous salary of only 138,100 drams.
